South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo – Final Standings
FORT PIERRE – Final standings of the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds:
Top four finishers in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo
BAREBACK RIDING
1st: Cooper Filipek, Rapid City
2nd: Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt
3rd: Colton Shelley, Nisland
4th: Iver Paul, Faith
8th: Joseph Alaniz, Faith
10th: Logan Van Well, Selby
BARREL RACING
1st: Landry Haugen, Sturgis
2nd: Tessa Capers, New Underwood
3rd: Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche
4th: Bridget Romey, Hot Springs
5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre
10th: Layni Stevens, Pierre
12th: Joey Carley, Philip
20th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1st: Josi Stevens, Pierre
2nd: Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo
3rd: Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche
4th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence
8th: Tyra Gates, Miller
11th: Hannah Havlik, Kimball
20th: Saydee Heath, Colome
BULL RIDING
1st: Dylan Bradford, Selby
2nd: Thayne Elshere, Hereford
3rd: Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder
4th: Riley Shippy, Colome
7th: Jaden Jessop, Pierre
10th: Chazz Gabe, Timber Lake
11th: Rhone Schmidt, White River
13th: Hudson Johnson, Kadoka
BOYS’ CUTTING
1st: Bodie Mattson, Sturgis
2nd: Caden Stoddard, Norris
3rd: Hugh Groves, Faith
4th: Trey Fuller, Faith
5th: Dawson Phillips, Winner
10th: Rhone Schmidt, White River
GOAT TYING
1st: Shantell Brewer, Dupree
2nd: Michaela McCormick, Salem
3rd: Layni Stevens, Pierre
4th: Acelyn Brink, Newell
5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre
6th: Isabel Risse, Martin
9th: Haley Husted, Harrold
19th: Bobbi Kammerer, Philip
GIRLS’ CUTTING
1st: Landry Haugen, Sturgis
2nd: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence
3rd: Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo
4th: Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche
5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre
7th: Saydee Heath, Colome
19th: Jimmie Hunt, Faith
POLE BENDING
1st: Josi Stevens, Pierre
2nd: Tessa Caspers, New Underwood
3rd: Bridget Romey, Hot Springs
4th: Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche
12th: Tyra Gates, Miller
19th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre
REINED COW HORSE
1st: Dawson Phillips, Winner
2nd: Josi Stevens, Pierre
3rd: Sage Bach, Florence
4th: Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT
5th: Linkyn Petersek, Colome
7th: Saydee Heath, Colome
12th: Jimmie Hunt, Faith
16th: Trey Fuller, Faith
17th: Traylin Martin, Faith
18th: Rhone Schmidt, White River
SADDLE BRONC
1st: Clint Donaldson, Sturgis
2nd: Talon Elshere, Hereford
3rd: Teigan Clark, Meadow
4th: Malcom Heathershaw, Quinn
6th: Traylin Martin, Faith
11th: Buster Reis, Reliance
13th: Blaine Hill, Onida
STEER WRESTLING
1st: Tegun Spring, Enning
2nd: Logan Lemmel, Whitewood
T-3rd: Talon Elshere, Hereford & Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs
7th: Linkyn Petersek, Colome
12th: Tracer Olson, White River
14th: Ty Moser, Wolsey
TEAM ROPING
1st: Rio Nutter, Rapid City & Bodie Mattson, Sturgis
2nd: Denton Good, Long Valley & Linkyn Petersek, Colome
3rd: Justin Tekrony & Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake
4th: Tegan Fite, Hermosa & Chance Derner, New Underwood
7th: Sully Paxton, Onida & Tate Hoffman, Highmore
11th: Josi Stevens, Pierre & Dawson Phillips, Winner
12th: Tracer Olson, White River & Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs
TIEDOWN
1st: Linkyn Petersek, Colome
2nd: Ty Moser, Wolsey
3rd: Sully Paxton, Onida
4th: Rafe Wjentes, Onida
5th: Harland Groves, Faith
14th: Dawson Phillips, Winner
15th: Hugh Groves, Faith
Archived video of June 16-19 performances can be seen at drgnews.com, with thanks to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
Complete standings can be found at sdhsra.com.