South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo – Final Standings

FORT PIERRE – Final standings of the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds:

Top four finishers in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo

BAREBACK RIDING

1st: Cooper Filipek, Rapid City

2nd: Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt

3rd: Colton Shelley, Nisland

4th: Iver Paul, Faith

8th: Joseph Alaniz, Faith

10th: Logan Van Well, Selby

BARREL RACING

1st: Landry Haugen, Sturgis

2nd: Tessa Capers, New Underwood

3rd: Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche

4th: Bridget Romey, Hot Springs

5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre

10th: Layni Stevens, Pierre

12th: Joey Carley, Philip

20th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre

BREAKAWAY ROPING

1st: Josi Stevens, Pierre

2nd: Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo

3rd: Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche

4th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

8th: Tyra Gates, Miller

11th: Hannah Havlik, Kimball

20th: Saydee Heath, Colome

BULL RIDING

1st: Dylan Bradford, Selby

2nd: Thayne Elshere, Hereford

3rd: Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder

4th: Riley Shippy, Colome

7th: Jaden Jessop, Pierre

10th: Chazz Gabe, Timber Lake

11th: Rhone Schmidt, White River

13th: Hudson Johnson, Kadoka

BOYS’ CUTTING

1st: Bodie Mattson, Sturgis

2nd: Caden Stoddard, Norris

3rd: Hugh Groves, Faith

4th: Trey Fuller, Faith

5th: Dawson Phillips, Winner

10th: Rhone Schmidt, White River

GOAT TYING

1st: Shantell Brewer, Dupree

2nd: Michaela McCormick, Salem

3rd: Layni Stevens, Pierre

4th: Acelyn Brink, Newell

5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre

6th: Isabel Risse, Martin

9th: Haley Husted, Harrold

19th: Bobbi Kammerer, Philip

GIRLS’ CUTTING

1st: Landry Haugen, Sturgis

2nd: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

3rd: Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo

4th: Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche

5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre

7th: Saydee Heath, Colome

19th: Jimmie Hunt, Faith

POLE BENDING

1st: Josi Stevens, Pierre

2nd: Tessa Caspers, New Underwood

3rd: Bridget Romey, Hot Springs

4th: Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche

12th: Tyra Gates, Miller

19th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre

REINED COW HORSE

1st: Dawson Phillips, Winner

2nd: Josi Stevens, Pierre

3rd: Sage Bach, Florence

4th: Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT

5th: Linkyn Petersek, Colome

7th: Saydee Heath, Colome

12th: Jimmie Hunt, Faith

16th: Trey Fuller, Faith

17th: Traylin Martin, Faith

18th: Rhone Schmidt, White River

SADDLE BRONC

1st: Clint Donaldson, Sturgis

2nd: Talon Elshere, Hereford

3rd: Teigan Clark, Meadow

4th: Malcom Heathershaw, Quinn

6th: Traylin Martin, Faith

11th: Buster Reis, Reliance

13th: Blaine Hill, Onida

STEER WRESTLING

1st: Tegun Spring, Enning

2nd: Logan Lemmel, Whitewood

T-3rd: Talon Elshere, Hereford & Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs

7th: Linkyn Petersek, Colome

12th: Tracer Olson, White River

14th: Ty Moser, Wolsey

TEAM ROPING

1st: Rio Nutter, Rapid City & Bodie Mattson, Sturgis

2nd: Denton Good, Long Valley & Linkyn Petersek, Colome

3rd: Justin Tekrony & Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake

4th: Tegan Fite, Hermosa & Chance Derner, New Underwood

7th: Sully Paxton, Onida & Tate Hoffman, Highmore

11th: Josi Stevens, Pierre & Dawson Phillips, Winner

12th: Tracer Olson, White River & Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs

TIEDOWN

1st: Linkyn Petersek, Colome

2nd: Ty Moser, Wolsey

3rd: Sully Paxton, Onida

4th: Rafe Wjentes, Onida

5th: Harland Groves, Faith

14th: Dawson Phillips, Winner

15th: Hugh Groves, Faith

Archived video of June 16-19 performances can be seen at drgnews.com, with thanks to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Complete standings can be found at sdhsra.com.