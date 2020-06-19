South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo – Day 4 Standings
FORT PIERRE – Standings after Day 4 of the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds:
Through 2nd Go
BAREBACK RIDING
1st: Cooper Filipek, Rapid City
2nd: Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt
3rd: Colton Shelley, Nisland
4th: Iver Paul, Faith
8th: Joseph Alaniz, Faith
BARREL RACING
1st: Landry Hauge, Sturgis
T-2nd: Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids & Bridget Romey, Hot Springs
4th: Josi Stevens, Pierre
T-7th: Joey Carley, Philip
T-10th: Layni Stevens, Pierre
T-16th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre
19th: Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1st: Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo
T-2nd: Josi Stevens, Pierre & Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche
4th: Shantell Brewer, Dupree
5th: Hannah Havlik, Kimball
6th: Tyra Gates, Miller
T-14th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence
20th: Saydee Heath, Colome
BULL RIDING
1st: Dylan Bradford, Selby
2nd: Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder
3rd: Riley Shippy, Colome
4th: Thayne Elshere, Hereford
6th: Jaden Jessop, Pierre
7th: Chazz Gabe, Timber Lake
9th: Rhone Schmidt, White River
12th: Hudson Johnson, Kadoka
GOAT TYING
1st: Shantell Brewer, Dupree
2nd: Acelyn Brink, Newell
3rd: Michaela McCormick, Salem
4th: Isabel Risse, Martin
5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre
6th: Layni Stevens, Pierre
11th: Haley Husted, Harrold
15th: Bobbi Kammerer, Philip
T-18th: Kaylee Stroup, Fort Pierre
POLE BENDING
1st: Bridget Romey, Hot Springs
2nd: Josi Stevens, Pierre
3rd: Tessa Caspers, New Underwood
4th: Landry Haugen, Sturgis
13th: Tyra Gates, Miller
19th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre
SADDLE BRONC
1st: Clint Donaldson, Sturgis
2nd: Malcom Heathershaw, Quinn
3rd: Teigan Clark, Meadow
4th: Cade Costello, Newell
6th: Traylin Martin, Faith
10th: Buster Reis, Reliance
13th: Blaine Hill, Onida
STEER WRESTLING
1st: Logan Lemmel, Whitewood
2nd: Tegun Spring, Enning
3rd: Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs
4th: Bridger Amiotte, Wall
12th: Ty Moser, Wolsey
13th: Tracer Olson, White River
14th: Linkyn Petersek, Colome
TEAM ROPING
1st: Justin Tekrony & Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake
2nd: Caden Floyd, Buffalo & Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT
3rd: Denton Good, Long Valley & Linkyn Petersek, Colome
4th: Tegan Fite, Hermosa & Chance Derner, New Underwood
8th: Josi Stevens, Pierre & Dawson Phillips, Winner
11th: Tracer Olson, White River & Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs
13th: Sully Paxton, Onida & Tate Hoffman, Highmore
TIEDOWN
1st: Linkyn Petersek, Colome
2nd: Ty Moser, Wolsey
3rd: Sully Paxton, Onida
4th: Rafe Wjentes, Onida
5th: Harland Groves, Faith
10th: Dawson Phillips, Winner
13th: Hugh Groves, Faith
On Saturday, the short go will round out the rodeo at 4:00 PM Central time. Following that performance, the top four finishers in each event will qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Listen for updates during the short go on 1060/107.1 KGFX and 94.5/100.5 KPLO. Archived video of Tuesday through Friday performances can be seen at drgnews.com, with thanks to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
Complete standings and schedule can be seen at sdhsra.com.