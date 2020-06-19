South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo – Day 4 Standings

FORT PIERRE – Standings after Day 4 of the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds:

Through 2nd Go

BAREBACK RIDING

1st: Cooper Filipek, Rapid City

2nd: Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt

3rd: Colton Shelley, Nisland

4th: Iver Paul, Faith

8th: Joseph Alaniz, Faith

BARREL RACING

1st: Landry Hauge, Sturgis

T-2nd: Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids & Bridget Romey, Hot Springs

4th: Josi Stevens, Pierre

T-7th: Joey Carley, Philip

T-10th: Layni Stevens, Pierre

T-16th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre

19th: Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte

BREAKAWAY ROPING

1st: Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo

T-2nd: Josi Stevens, Pierre & Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche

4th: Shantell Brewer, Dupree

5th: Hannah Havlik, Kimball

6th: Tyra Gates, Miller

T-14th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

20th: Saydee Heath, Colome

BULL RIDING

1st: Dylan Bradford, Selby

2nd: Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder

3rd: Riley Shippy, Colome

4th: Thayne Elshere, Hereford

6th: Jaden Jessop, Pierre

7th: Chazz Gabe, Timber Lake

9th: Rhone Schmidt, White River

12th: Hudson Johnson, Kadoka

GOAT TYING

1st: Shantell Brewer, Dupree

2nd: Acelyn Brink, Newell

3rd: Michaela McCormick, Salem

4th: Isabel Risse, Martin

5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre

6th: Layni Stevens, Pierre

11th: Haley Husted, Harrold

15th: Bobbi Kammerer, Philip

T-18th: Kaylee Stroup, Fort Pierre

POLE BENDING

1st: Bridget Romey, Hot Springs

2nd: Josi Stevens, Pierre

3rd: Tessa Caspers, New Underwood

4th: Landry Haugen, Sturgis

13th: Tyra Gates, Miller

19th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre

SADDLE BRONC

1st: Clint Donaldson, Sturgis

2nd: Malcom Heathershaw, Quinn

3rd: Teigan Clark, Meadow

4th: Cade Costello, Newell

6th: Traylin Martin, Faith

10th: Buster Reis, Reliance

13th: Blaine Hill, Onida

STEER WRESTLING

1st: Logan Lemmel, Whitewood

2nd: Tegun Spring, Enning

3rd: Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs

4th: Bridger Amiotte, Wall

12th: Ty Moser, Wolsey

13th: Tracer Olson, White River

14th: Linkyn Petersek, Colome

TEAM ROPING

1st: Justin Tekrony & Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake

2nd: Caden Floyd, Buffalo & Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT

3rd: Denton Good, Long Valley & Linkyn Petersek, Colome

4th: Tegan Fite, Hermosa & Chance Derner, New Underwood

8th: Josi Stevens, Pierre & Dawson Phillips, Winner

11th: Tracer Olson, White River & Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs

13th: Sully Paxton, Onida & Tate Hoffman, Highmore

TIEDOWN

1st: Linkyn Petersek, Colome

2nd: Ty Moser, Wolsey

3rd: Sully Paxton, Onida

4th: Rafe Wjentes, Onida

5th: Harland Groves, Faith

10th: Dawson Phillips, Winner

13th: Hugh Groves, Faith

On Saturday, the short go will round out the rodeo at 4:00 PM Central time. Following that performance, the top four finishers in each event will qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Listen for updates during the short go on 1060/107.1 KGFX and 94.5/100.5 KPLO. Archived video of Tuesday through Friday performances can be seen at drgnews.com, with thanks to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Complete standings and schedule can be seen at sdhsra.com.