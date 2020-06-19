South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo Day 3 Results

FORT PIERRE – Area performers’ results in the 1st go of events of Day 3 at the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo:

BAREBACK RIDING

3rd: Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt (3rd overall)

5th: Iver Paul, Faith (5th overall)

8th: Joseph Alaniz, Faith (8th overall)

No score: Logan Van Well, Selby (10th overall)

BARREL RACING

10th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre (T-10th overall)

11th: Layni Stevens Pierre (T-5th overall)

17th: Taylor Burgee, Onida (T-36th overall)

18th: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre (T-48th overall)

No time: Josi Stevens, Pierre (T-3rd overall); Savannah Loesch, Pierre; Bobbi Kammerer, Philip; Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain; Joey Carley, Philip; Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte

BREAKAWAY ROPING

4th: Tyra Gates, Miller (4th overall)

5th: Hannah Havlik, Kimball (T-2nd overall)

8th: Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte (T-28th overall)

10th: Chloe Munsen, White Lake (34th overall)

14th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence (T-20th overall)

20th: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre

No time: Josi Stevens, Pierre (5th overall); Joey Carley, Philip; Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre; Haley Husted, Harrold; Acacia Anderberg, Mobridge; Swayze Ness, Kimball; Keeleigh Elwood, Reliance; Taylor Burgee, Onida; Cheyenne Carroll, Harrold; Layni Stevens, Pierre

BULL RIDING

1st: Dylan Bradford, Selby (T-1st overall)

5th: Jaden Jessop, Pierre (5th overall)

No score: Rhone Schmidt, White River; Hudson Johnson, Kadoka

GOAT TYING

8th: Layni Stevens, Pierre (6th overall)

9th: Josi Stevens, Pierre (5th overall)

11th: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre (T-18th overall)

13th: Hayley Husted, Harrold (11th overall)

17th: Tyra Gates, Miller

T-22nd: Joey Carley, Philip

T-24th: Bobbi Kammerer, Philip

27th: Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre

44th: Savannah Loesch, Pierre

No time: Hannah Havlik, Kimball

POLE BENDING

3rd: Josi Stevens, Pierre (2nd overall)

12th: Hannah Havlik, Kimball

15th: Tyra Gates, Miller

23rd: Sidney McCord, White Lake

24th: Sidney Hanson, Faith

26th: Megan VanLiere, Pierre

28th: Savannah Loesch, Pierre

29th: Jenna Kruger, Pierre

47th: Hannah Havlik, Kimball

56th: Layni Stevens, Pierre

60th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

64th: Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte

66th: Sierra Stuwe, Hoven

No time: Acacia Anderberg, Mobridge; Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain

SADDLE BRONC

T-2nd: Traylin Martin, Faith (7th overall)

No score: Buster Reis, Reliance; Blaine Hill, Onida

STEER WRESTLING

14th: Slater Tople, Fort Pierre

No time: Ty Moser, Wolsey; Tracer Olson, White River; Tyus Williams, Kadoka; Tevin Cowan, Harrold

TEAM ROPING

9th: Hugh Groves & Harland Groves, Faith

11th: Ty Moser, Wolsey & Connor Lehman, Groton

No time: Josi Stevens, Pierre & Dawson Phillips, Winner; Sully Paxton, Onida & Tate Hoffman, Highmore; Ty Graesser, Chamberlain & Samantha Ford, Mitchell; Layne Palmer, Kadoka & Treg Thorstenson, Eagle Butte; Layni Stevens, Pierre & Bridger Amiotte, Wall; Cheyenne Carroll, Harrold & Hannah Havlik, Kimball; Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre & Billy Larson, Prairie City; Rafe Wjentes, Onida & Blair Blasius, Wall; Slater Tople, Fort Pierre & Isabel Risse, Martin

TIEDOWN

3rd: Ty Moser, Wolsey (1st overall)

5th: Harland Groves, Faith (5th overall)

6th: Sully Paxton, Onida (11th overall)

7th: Myles Clements, Philip

9th: Tate Hoffman, Highmore

13th: Rafe Wjentes, Onida (4th overall)

24th: Buster Reis, Reliance

26th: Tyus Williams, Kadoka

No time: Dawson Phillips, Winner; Hugh Groves, Faith; Layne Palmer, Kadoka; Tracer Olson, White River; Swade Reis, Reliance; Treg Thorstenson, Eagle Butte; Lanny Brooks, Faith; Trey Fuller, Faith; Traylin Martin; Faith; Tevin Cowan, Harrold; Grady Aasby, Highmore

There will be two performances Friday at Grossenburg Arena, at 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Complete results and the schedule of events can be found at www.sdhsra.com.

