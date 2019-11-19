South Dakota High School All American Cross Country Runners Named
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Four high school Cross Country Runners have earned All American status as the South Dakota High School Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Associations name their yearly award winners.
Boys All Americans: Andrew Lauer, SF Lincoln and Aaron Ryan, Aberdeen Central
Honorable Mention: Zeb Mendel, SF Lincoln and Britton Elkin, Brandon Valley
Girls All Americans: Alea Hardie, SF O’Gorman and Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley
Honorable Mention: Caroline Sudbeck, SF Lincoln and Leah Derenge, SF Lincoln
The Circle of Champions Coach of the Year is Eric Pooley of Sioux Falls Lincoln.