South Dakota Her Flag stripe being added tonight at Cultural Heritage Center

The South Dakota stripe of the national Her Flag project will be added this evening (Thurs.) at 7pm CST at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.

Her Flag project founder and Oklahoma artist Marilyn Artus will sew on the South Dakota stripe. Vermillion artist Klaire Lockheart designed the South Dakota stripe.

Her Flag representatives will have a sales table at the event and the museum will stay open until 8pm so people have an additional opportunity to see the new suffrage exhibit at the Cultural Heritage Center entitled ‘The Right is Ours’: Women Win the Vote.

Her Flag is a collaborative art flag that’s being created through the course of its 14-month journey with Artus to the 36 states that ratified the 19th Amendment giving most women the right to vote in 1920. South Dakota became the 21st state to ratify the amendment on Dec. 4, 1919. When completed, the flag will measure 18 inches tall by 26 inches wide.

For more information about the Her Flag project, visit herflag.com.