South Dakota Hall of Fame to Induct 10 New Members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two former National Football League players and the all-time home run champion in South Dakota amateur baseball history headline a group of ten new inductees into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. Doug Eggers graduated from Wagner High School and had an outstanding football career at South Dakota State University. He then went on to spend five years with the Baltimore Colts. Darwin Robinson of Redfield was a record setting football player and track & field athlete at Dakota State College. He then became a member of the Washington Redskins. Kevin Leighton of Madison hit over 500 home runs in his long amateur baseball career, winning numerous state titles along the way. Other inductees in the Class of 2020 include Bruce Conley of Sioux Falls, Ken Ruml of Howard, Heather Sieler of Huron, Lavern Diede of Freeman, Randy Fletcher of Lennox, Ron Mitchell of Sioux Falls and Steve Withorne (deceased) of Pierre. The banquet will be held Saturday, April 25th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets will be available beginning in March.