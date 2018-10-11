South Dakota gets a share of Uber settlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota will get more than a-half million dollars from a judgment against Uber, even though the ride-hailing service isn’t present in the state.

Uber recently agreed to pay $148 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia over a data breach.

The Rapid City Journal reports Assistant Attorney General Phil Carlson says even though Uber isn’t operating in South Dakota, there were about 70 drivers with South Dakota addresses whose information was compromised.

Last November Uber announced that in 2016 hackers had obtained data of 600,000 drivers. Uber tracked down the hackers, paid a ransom and destroyed the information.

The states filed suit anyway, saying the company was required by law to report such breaches.