South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Food Plot Program Offers Free Seed

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is offering free seed to landowners willing to plant it this spring to help feed wildlife.

GFP’s Food Plot Program offers landowners free corn, sorghum or brood mix seed, plus a payment to help offset planting costs. The brood mix is an annual mixture of cover crop species designed to flower from spring through fall and produce seed for wildlife to forage on during winter.

Landowners enrolled in the program retain and may regulate all hunting access privileges; however they cannot charge anyone a fee in exchange for hunting access. Seed is typically distributed in May, so interested landowners should sign up as soon as possible.

For more information and to find a habitat advisor in your area, visit http://habitat.sd.gov/ or contact a GFP biologist at 605.353.7145.

By flowering, the brood mix provides pollinator habitat that traditional corn and sorghum food plots lack. Pollinating insects thrive in areas with flowering plants. Insects comprise nearly 100% of a pheasant chick’s diet, therefore making habitats with high insect numbers for pheasant chicks to forage a key component of pheasant production.