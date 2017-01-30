“South Dakota Forward” Candlelight Vigil Held in Pierre in Support Of Immigrants

PIERRE SD – Members of the organization “South Dakota Forward” held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening at 7pm at the intersection of Sioux Ave and Euclid next to the Pierre Post Office.

The vigil was pertaining to the executive order that President Donald Trump recently signed regarding an immigration order and ban. Organizer Roxanne Weber spoke with DRG News about the event and it’s significance.

Weber explains the order and its effects it is having on people that were not allowed back in the country.

Weber went on to say that even those with Green Cards were added to the ban.

The candlelight vigils will be held each Sunday night in Pierre at 7pm for 20 minutes until the ban is lifted. South Dakota Forward is made up of 2,000 members state wide. The protest at the Rapid City Airport Sunday of about 30 people are a part of the group also.

South Dakota Forward can be found at www.southdakotaforward.org for more information and events