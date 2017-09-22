South Dakota forest officials rush to finish timber analysis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service is hurrying to finish an analysis of available timber in South Dakota’s Black Hills National Forest following the pine beetle epidemic.

The Rapid City Journal reports the work usually takes a decade, but forest officials are trying to finish in two years.

Forest officials announced in March the end of a 20-year mountain pine beetle epidemic that affected about 450,000 acres (182,000 hectares), or roughly a third of the forest.

Officials hope the accelerated analysis will help the Forest Service decide the appropriate amount of logging to allow now that the epidemic has ended. The forest is well-known for its significance in the timber industry.

Forest Supervisor Mark Van Every discussed the work Wednesday during a Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board meeting in Rapid City.