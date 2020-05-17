South Dakota FFA Proficiency award winners recognized

South Dakota FFA members were recognized at the 92nd South Dakota State FFA Convention for excellence in developing career-specific skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience Proficiency projects.

The FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards recognize members who have developed their skills and abilities related to employment, internships, apprenticeships and their future careers at agribusiness or agriculture-related organizations. There are over 40 Proficiency areas for FFA members to participate in. The results are as follows:

Agricultural Communications (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Bader Rutter and Associates, and Wire Company-Red Brand. Our state level sponsor is the Tri-State Neighbor of Sioux Falls.

Kayle Lauck, McCook Central Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central

Agricultural Education (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by The James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation. Our state level sponsor is Dr. Lon Moeller.

Katelyn Winber, McCook Central Samantha Frickson, Bowdle Rebekah White, Brookings

Agricultural Mechanics Design & Fabrication (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Carry-On Trailer and Lincoln Electric. Our state level sponsor is Cammack Ranch Supply, Union Center.

Blake Eldeen, Parker Blake Gessner, McCook Central

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance – Placement is sponsored nationally by WD-40. Our state level sponsor is Scott Supply Co. and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee.

Colin Reif, McCook Central Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area Austin Pillsbury, Menno

Agricultural Processing (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsors are the SD Soybean Processors of Volga and Candidus and Londa (Vander Wal) Nwadike.

Joslyn Gonzalez, Wolsey-Wessington Avery Feterl, McCook Central Kane Muth, McCook Central

Agricultural Sales – Entrepreneurship is sponsored nationally by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Valent USA Corporation. Our state level sponsor is Legend Seeds, Inc. of De Smet.

Christine Stoltenberg, Northwestern Area

Agricultural Sales – Placement is sponsored nationally by Fastenal and Provimi North America, Inc. Our state level sponsor is LG Seeds.

Kane Muth, McCook Central Mitchell Healy, Harrisburg Isabel Roth, Harrisburg

Agricultural Services (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Red Brand Wire. Our state level sponsors are Midwest Cooperatives of Pierre and Northern Plains Cooperative of Gettysburg.

Ethan Kueter, West Central Alvena Batin, Miller Blake Johnson, Centerville

Agriscience Research – Animal Systems is sponsored nationally by Zoetis. Our state level sponsor is the CHS Foundation.

Hunter Eide, Gettysburg Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area

Agriscience Research – Integrated Systems is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsors are D & D Crop Service, LLC and Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Inc.

Sophia Kaffar, McCook Central Kayle Lauck, McCook Central Madison Stroud, McCook Central

Agriscience Research – Plant Systems is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsor is SoDak Labs, Inc.

Mitchell Vander Wal, northwestern Area Lauren Steifvater, McCook Central

Beef Production – Entrepreneurship is sponsored nationally by Merck Animal Health and Rabo Agri Finance. Our state level sponsors are Jensen, Stewart, Odden and Vedvei Charolais Breeders, Millborn Seeds, and the South Dakota Shorthorn Association.

William Rentz, Howard Abby Blagg, McCook Central Trevor Johnson, Beresford

Beef Production – Placement is sponsored nationally by Zoetis. Our state level sponsor is the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association.

Logan Schlim, Howard Jacob Schmidt, Garretson Tate Johnson, Beresford

Dairy Production – Entrepreneurship is sponsored nationally by New Holland. Our state level sponsor is Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

Derek Schock, McCook Central

Dairy Production – Placement is sponsored nationally by Kuhn North America and Nasco Agriculture. Our State level sponsor is Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

Kennedy Houghton, Garretson Zach Brown, West Central Jordan Schock, McCook Central

Diversified Agricultural Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by RAM Trucks and Firestone Agricultural Solutions. Our state level sponsor is Sioux Nation Ag Center of South Dakota.

Collin Kolbeck, McCook Central Logan Hurlbert, Clark Elliot Chase, McCook Central

Diversified Crop Production – Entrepreneurship is sponsored nationally by CHS Foundation. Our state level sponsor is Agtera.

Elliot Chase, McCook Central Landon Roling, McCook Central

Diversified Crop Production – Placement is sponsored nationally by AgReliant Genetics. Our state level sponsor is D & D Crop Service, LLC.

Samuel Magedanz, Deuel Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central

Diversified Horticulture (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by The Toro Company. Our state level sponsor is South Dakota Soil Health Coalition.

Beth Nagel, Gettysburg Heather Rowe, Winner Riley Philips, Chester Area

Diversified Livestock Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Wahl Clipper Corporation, Tractor Supply Company and Bekaert Corporation. Our state level sponsor is McFleeg Feed.

Kasandra Knutson, Viborg-Hurley Abby Blagg, McCook Central Rylee Klinkhammer, McCook Central

Environmental Science & Natural Resources Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the CHS Foundation. Our state level sponsor is South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts.

Mia Glanzer, Howard Megan Stiefvater, McCook Central Matt Schock, McCook Central

Equine Science – Entrepreneurship is sponsored nationally by Red Brand Wire and Zoetis. Our state level sponsor is Amani Reiners – Tim Anderson and Kim Niven of Milbank.

Kayla Smeenk, Harrisburg Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central Rhiannon Allen, Hot Springs

Equine Science – Placement is sponsored nationally by Tractor Supply Co and Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment. Our state level sponsors are Scott Cammack, Dawn Nagel, Susan Stoterau, Roger DeRouchey and the Webster FFA chapter.

Charles Marshall, Brookings Destiny Fox, Bowdle Ciara Rother, McCook Central

Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Bunge North America. Our state level sponsor is the SD Soybean Research and Promotion Council.

Collin Kolbeck, McCook Central Elliot Chase, McCook Central

Forage Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Claas of America. Our state level sponsor is Kuecker Seed Farm, Inc. of Webster.

Elliot Chase, McCook Central Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central

Fruit Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsor is MinnTex of Windom, Minnesota.

Perri Liedtke, Sioux Valley Dakota Buck, McCook Central

Goat Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Tractor Supply Company. Our state level sponsor is Hamilton Farms of Hitchcock, South Dakota.

Paige Frensko, Deuel Danika Gordon, Sturgis Tessa Erdmann, Groton

Grain Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Valent USA Corporation and Wilbur Ellis. Our state level sponsor’s are the South Dakota Wheat Commission and Bayer Crop Science.

Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central Elliott Chase, McCook Central Evan Bly, Garretson

Landscape Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Briggs and Stratton and Tractor Supply Company. Our state level sponsor is the Farm House Fraternity at SDSU.

Tisyn Spader, Howard Jacob Cheeseman, McCook Central

Outdoor Recreation (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Yamaha Motor Corporation USA. Our state level sponsors are Jack’s Campers of Mitchell, Central Dakota Guide Service and South Dakota Walleye Charters.

Hunter Eide, Gettysburg Kayla Smeenk, Harrisburg

Poultry Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the United States Poultry and Egg Association and Tractor Supply Company. Our state level sponsors are Mr. Josh Johnson and the South Dakota Poultry Industries Association.

Grant Handel, Menno Emma Muth, McCook Central

Service Learning (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsors are BankWest and the Harrisburg FFA Chapter.

Paige Peterson, McCook Central Kayle Lauck, McCook Central Bailey Hansen, Centerville

Sheep Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsor is the Newell Ram Sale.

John Callies, Howard Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central Jessica Kott, Kimball

Small Animal Production and Care (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Tractor Supply Company and Elanco. Our state level sponsors are Salem Veterinary Service, SD Veterinary Medical Association, and Robert Rennolet of Menno.

Mia Berndt, Deuel Ashtyn Wobig, McCook Central Rachel Schallenkamp, McCook Central

Specialty Animal Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsor is R&R Pheasant Hunting.

Brook Geiken, Lennox Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central

Specialty Crop Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsor’s are Howe Seeds, Inc., McLaughlin and Hansmeier & Son Inc. of Bristol.

Mason Peckham, Webster/Waubay

Swine Production – Entrepreneurship is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsor’s are the South Dakota Pork Producers Council and DNA Genetics.

Abby Blagg, McCook Central Carter Calmus, Howard Riley Genzlinger, Howard

Swine Production – Placement is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsors are Gro Master, Smithfield Hog Production, Lester Moeller, United Animal Health, Kevin & Sandy Ortberg and Wally & Kathy Knock

Brie Duerre, Webster/Waubay Hunter Eide, Gettysburg Jayden Wolf, McCook Central

Turf Grass Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by John Deere. Our state level sponsor is Millborn Seeds.

Kieffer Klinkhammer, Howard Tisyn Spader, Howard Abby Blagg, McCook Central

Vegetable Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Wilbur-Ellis Company and Tractor Supply Company. Our state level sponsor is in memory of Bill and Stella Hanson by Clark and Lyla Hanson.

Geoff Dunkelberger, Parker Hunter Eide, Gettysburg Kamrynn Sveeggen, Beresford

Veterinary Science (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsor is Salem Veterinary Service.

Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central Destrie Morris, Miller

Wildlife Production and Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsor is Craig and Maure Weinkauf, in memory of Arthur J. Weinkauf.