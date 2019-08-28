South Dakota FFA Foundation Receives a $6,000 grant for Ag Adventure Center Campaign

South Dakota FFA Foundation received a $6,000 grant for an ag adventure center campaign. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

The Working Here Fund grant will be used to construct a new ag adventure center at the state fairgrounds. The center will showcase modern agriculture and how FFA will play a role in the future of agriculture. Approximately 75 FFA members use the facility during the fair in addition to ag teachers and ag industry leaders. Funds will be used to construct the building, add a bee keeping wall, stations for hands-on activities and a model of grain harvest and safety. The facility will offer hands-on, engaging displays and activities to help educate fair attendees about agriculture.

“Implementing these exhibits will bring youth and adults into direct contact with areas of agriculture they do not typically get to see up-close,” said Gerri Eide, executive director. “It will also build leadership in our FFA members who work in the facility, as they will be trained in answering questions on more diverse areas of agriculture than they themselves may be involved in.”

Construction of the building is underway, with some new educational exhibits opening at the 2019, and more scheduled to be completed by August 2020.

“At FCSAmerica, we value the opportunity to support the future generations of ag producers,” said Michelle Pluta, vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Huron office.

South Dakota FFA is one of 14 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2019. FCSAmerica awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $84,030 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.