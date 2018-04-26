South Dakota Driver Exam Stations Closed This Friday and Saturday

All driver exam stations in South Dakota will be closed Friday and Saturday for annual employee training.
People they have 180 days prior to the expiration date of their license to renew.
For information about online renewal or what documents are needed for a license renewal and a list of exam stations, click on to: http://dps.sd.gov/licensing/driver_licensing/.
The Driver Licensing program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.