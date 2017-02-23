South Dakota Department of Revenue Hosting Agriculture Tax Seminars in March

PIERRE, S.D.—The South Dakota Department of Revenue will introduce its agriculture tax seminars this spring.

The first of the seminars will take place March 14 at the Gettysburg City Fire Hall, while DOR will host the second March 15 in Winner at the Holiday Inn Express. Seminars on both dates are free of charge.

The seminars are designed for those looking for a specific understanding of ag-related tax issues. The department will offer insight from its business tax, motor vehicles and audits divisions. The seminars will also feature detailed information on specific situations that members of the agriculture industry often encounter.

The department asks attendees to submit specific questions and scenarios in advance so tax experts can provide in-depth answers. To register for one of these seminars, submit a question, or get more information on the educational calendar, please visit https://apps.sd.gov/rv23education/classes.aspx.

Agriculture is a major contributor to South Dakota’s economy, generating $25.6 billion in annual economic activity and employing over 115,000 South Dakotans. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s mission is to promote, protect and preserve this industry for today and tomorrow.