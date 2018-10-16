South Dakota Dakota Cup Created

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens Raiders track & field team is hosting a statewide competition amongst all the Class AA high schools in South Dakota. It is called the Dakota Cup and it was created to recognize athletic departments for their overall depth in all SDHSAA sanctioned sports. The Dakota Cup is the “TRUE TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP”. It’s based on where schools finish the year in all SDHSAA sanctioned sports. Whether a school wins the State Championship or finishes in last place, they are scoring points for their school. State Champions will score 20 points and the State Runner-ups will score 18. The remaining teams will score 16-15-14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points based on State tournament/meet finish and power points. Schools who tie will split the points for those tied positions. Schools who do not offer a sport will get zero points for that sport. Sports such as tennis and wrestling – we’ll skip over the A’s and AA’s will be scored against each other! The school that scores the most points will be crowned the “Dakota Cup Champion” for the year. There will be a boys winner and a girls winner which includes a plaque for the winning school in both boys & girls. For the “Combined Award” which is the “best overall sports program in the state”, the boys & girls points are added together for the final results. The winning school will get a trophy.