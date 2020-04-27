South Dakota COVID-10 cases grow, additional death reported

SOUTH DAKOTA (AP)- South Dakota health officials reported about 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new death tied to the coronavirus. About 1,850 of the state’s 2,212 coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, which is South Dakota’s most populous county and the location of a large outbreak at a pork processing plant. More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. One new death was reported Sunday, leaving the South Dakota total at 11. Health officials said 64 people were hospitalized.