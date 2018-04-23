South Dakota county questioned for private meetings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Some western South Dakota residents are questioning the county commission’s practice of holding discussions behind closed doors in executive sessions.

The Rapid City Journal reports that more than 60 percent of Pennington County Commission discussions have been held in executive sessions since 2016. The private sessions raise questions about whether elected officials are having discussions that should be public.

Commissioners Lloyd LaCroix, Deb Hadcock and Ron Buskerud say the sessions are needed to deal with employee turnover, legal issues and property deals and construction.

Dave Bordewyk is an expert on the state’s open meetings law. He says the 60 percent figure is high but could be due to increased personnel or legal issues.

Commissioners have also been criticized for placing executive sessions on the board’s agenda regardless of whether it’s necessary.