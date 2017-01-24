South Dakota Considers 6 Man High School Football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Dwindling enrollment and geographic challenges are forcing schools such as Centerville High School to think outside the box when it comes to their sports programs. The Argus Leader reports that the declining enrollment at rural schools is creating challenges for sports programs to sustain. During the last two-year cycle, the Centerville High School football team has had to play a junior varsity schedule. However, Doug Schauer is proposing that six-man football might help resolve the problem. Schauer’s idea was discussed during a football advisory committee meeting in November. South Dakota High School Activities Association staff will be assessing interest for six-man football at a statewide athletic convention in March through a confidential survey. A formal proposal for six-man football in 2019 could reach the board of directors by next spring If the survey results show interest.