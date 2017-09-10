South Dakota College Football Headlines from Saturday

UNDATED – South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler accounted for 425 yards and four touchdowns, and the Coyote defense had four sacks and forced three turnovers in pulling off a 35-27 upset of Bowling Green Saturday at Perry Stadium.

In Bozeman, Montana South Dakota State kickeriChase Vinatieri booted a career-long 47-yard field goal and scored what proved to be the decisive touchdown on a fake field goal to lift the fourth-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-27 victory over Montana State.

For the second straight week, the #9 University of Sioux Falls Football Team used the combination of stout defense and the running of Max Mickey to put together a decisive victory, turning back Northern State 37-7, Mickey rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

The Augustana football team got into the win column on Saturday with a 28-20 win at Minot, State. The Vikings defense forced two turnovers with three sacks while allowing 334 yards. Graduate transfer QB Ryan Rubley showed his dual threat ability on Saturday going 22-31 passing with 212 yards, one touchdown and one INT. On the ground Rubley had 12 rushing attempts for 49 yards and one touchdown.

A second consecutive comeback came up short, as the Black Hills State University football team fell to Fort Lewis, 17-13, on Saturday afternoon in the annual Swarm Days game on the Spearfish campus. The game turned into a defensive battle, with the Yellow Jackets (holding Fort Lewis) to just 211 total yards, including just 84 passing yards.

The South Dakota Mines Hardrockers defeated the Dixie State Trailblazers from St. George, Utah, 35-14, to earn their second win in a row. The Hardrockers scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 28-14 at half. The defense shutout Dixie State in the second half.

In their first home game of the 2017 season, the Dakota Wesleyan University football team overpowered the future Great Plains Athletic Conference member, the University of Jamestown, 49-12. DWU quarterback Dillon Turner threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns and scored two more on the ground as he rushed for 68 yard.

Dakota State ammassed over. 600 yards of total offense in a 49-33 win over Briar Cliff and The Presentation College football team fell to No. 8 Saint John’s University 49-14 as St. Johns outrushed the Saints 383 to 60 in the game and had over 500 total yards compared to 262 yards of totwl offense for Presenttion.