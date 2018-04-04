South Dakota Clay Target League Ready to Begin Another Season

PIERRE, S.D. – 949 students from 36 South Dakota high school teams including teams from Pierre and Stanley County are participating in the South Dakota State High School Clay Target League’s (SDSHSCTL) 2018 spring trap shooting season, which began April 1st. This is the third year of the league that continues to grow. Last year there were 515 students on 21 teams. The League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to high schools in South Dakota. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part. The South Dakota State High School Clay Target League attracts student athletes to participate in shooting sports while creating a “virtual” competition among high school teams throughout South Dakota at no cost to the schools. Upon completion of the Spring League, all student athletes are invited to participate in individual and team competitions at the 2018 State Tournament. The event is scheduled for June 10th at the Aberdeen Gun Club. For more information on the season and the league log onto http://sdclaytarget.com or http://usaclaytarget.com.