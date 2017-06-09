South Dakota Beef Industry Council working on State-to-State Partnerships

PIERRE SD – South Dakota Beef Industry Council Executive Director Suzy Geppert and South Dakota Beef Industry Council Board Member and Beef Producer Todd Mortenson were in studio to talk about the exciting things that are coming up for the SDBIC.

There is a great partnership with the New York Influencer Beef Tour, where they will share information on South Dakota production methods. Also the June 26 meeting will be held at Drifters Event Center in Fort Pierre for the various committee meetings beginning at 9am , as well as the organization’s full board of directors’ quarterly meeting beginning at 12:30pm. Beef producers and the public are welcome to attend please RSVP to Executive Director Suzy Geppert at 605-224-4722 or sgeppert@sdbeef.org by June 12th if you plan to attend the noon luncheon.