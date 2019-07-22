South Dakota American Legion Junior Tournament Pairings Announced

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Dan Sudbeck of Dimock, Chairman of the State Athletic Commission for The South Dakota American Legion on Monday announced the first round pairings for the South Dakota 2019 Class “A” Junior American Legion Baseball State Championship Tournament that will be held at Pete Lein Memorial Field, Rapid City, S.D, Friday, July 26 – Tuesday, July 30. Watertown will open up play in the tournament taking on Harrisburg at 11 am followed by the Sioux Falls Post 15 East Nationals facing the Rapid City Post 22 Expos. The first evening game has Rapid City Post 22 Bullets taking on Renner and the final game of the first day of the tournament features the winner of the Brookings-Sioux Falls West play in game taking on the host team the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters. The tournament is double elimination with games 7 innings in length with a 10 run mercy rule going into effect after 5 innings.