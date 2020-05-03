South Dakota American Legion Baseball To Decide on Season May 15

UNDATED – The American Legion Department of South Dakota will round up their baseball commissioners and make a decision on whether or not to have a season no later than May 15. The National American Legion has already cancelled the 2020 American Legion World Series and it’s 8 Regional qualifying tournaments including the Central Plains Region Tournament that was scheduled to be held in Sioux Falls in early August. South Dakota Legion baseball is left with the optimism that postponing could be the answer. There has been talk of sports coming back with no fans in the seats, to limit the amount of people in the venues. However, that isn’t in the works for legion baseball. And while the American Legion Department of South Dakota continues to discuss how to play baseball in 2020, they are keeping their focus on safety. The legion season usually starts in mid to late May. The state tournaments start in late July and conclude in early August. The Junior Legion American Legion State Tournament is slated for Pierre July 24 through the 28th. The Senior tournament is scheduled for Brandon while the Class B State Senior Tournament is scheduled to be held in Groton while the Junior Tournament will be played in Redfield.