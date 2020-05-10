South Dakota Amerian Legion Baseball Season Will Play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Legion baseball commissioners held a meeting on Saturday to discuss questions surrounding the 2020 season. After a long discussion American Legion State Athletic Commissioner Dan Sudbeck says it was decided to allow a season for American Legion baseball in South Dakota, which will obviously include certain guidelines, Local states such as North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin have canceled their legion seasons, but South Dakota will go on for now. Sudbeck says the state is still planning on a state tournament, but that could change. He adds the state still has some decisions to make as they try to decide the guidelines that the teams must abide by. The legion season usually starts in mid to late May. The state tournaments start in late July and conclude in early August. Pierre’s Hyde Stadium is scheduled to host the State American Legion Junior tournament July 24 through the 28th but those dates could be changed.