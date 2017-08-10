South Dakota 4H Finals August 18-20th in Fort Pierre

FORT PIERRE SD – KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane spoke with Don Bergeson 4H President, contestants Emma Cowan and Ashley Theobald about the 46th Annual SD State 4H Finals August 18th - 20th at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre SD. 3 Arenas at once, 532 contestants, 60 buckles and 26 saddles……You do not want to miss this show….one of the biggest rodeos in the history of SD. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2017-4-H-Finals-Rodeo-8-10-17.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.