  • South Dakota 4H Finals August 18-20th in Fort Pierre

August 10, 2017

 

FORT PIERRE SD – KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane spoke with Don Bergeson 4H President, contestants Emma Cowan and Ashley Theobald about the 46th Annual SD State 4H Finals August 18th -  20th  at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre SD. 3 Arenas at once, 532 contestants, 60 buckles and 26 saddles……You do not want to miss this show….one of the biggest rodeos in the  history of SD.

 

 


