The South Dakota Department of Agriculture Resource Conservation and Forestry Division completed its draft of the Forest Action Plan revision for 2020. The 2008 farm bill tasked the states with assessing the condition of trees and forests within their boundaries along with developing goals and strategies for investing resources where they can be most effective in achieving national conservation goals. The 2020 Forest Action Plan will replace the current South Dakota Forest Action Plan, which was completed in 2010.



The SDDA is currently seeking public comment on the draft Forest Action Plan documents, which are available online for public review. To review the Forest Action Plan documents and find instructions on how to submit comments, visit sdda.sd.gov/conservation- forestry .



The documents are available in PDF format online, and physical copies of the documents can be mailed upon request by contacting Marcus Warnke at 605.394.2395. The review period is 45 days, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 22, and ending Thursday, Dec. 5.