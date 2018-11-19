South Central Conference Volleyball Team Named

PLATTE, S.D. – The South Central Conference All Conference Volleyball team has 4 members of conference champion Burke headlining it this season. Named from Burke are Taylee Indahl, Lahna Matucha, Lainee Schoenbaum and Bobbi Jo Wischman. Burke went 5-0 in conference play this past season to win the title. Conference runner up Kimball-White Lake had 2 players on the squad. They were Darby Deffenbaugh and Kennedy Liefermann. Also named to the squad were Megan Warnke and Sydney Svatos of Gregory. Brianna Deurmier and Tyra Medicine Horn from Andes Central-Dakota Christian and Tori Weins of Platte-Geddes. Named to the Honorable Mention team were Grace Konechne of Kimball-White Lake, Sierra Swann of Burke. Sawyer Naasz of Platte-Geddes and McKenzie Muckey of Andes-Central-Dakota Christian. The team was voted by the coaches of the South Central Conference teams.