South Dakota 4-H Rodeo’s Suspended Til July 1

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Executive Board and State Extension Board announced on Friday that they will be suspended all 4-H Rodeo’s scheduled in the state during the month of June due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic. The group says that it will meet again on June 11, 2020 to make decisions in regards to July 4-H Rodeos. They say at that time there may be more clarity and policy recommendations from the CDC and State officials. . However, it is suggested that regional committees be in contact with their stock contractors and award vendors to discuss alternatives or drop-dead dates for orders and notifications. We encourage local committees to have discussions with your communities, there may be concerns with exposing their communities to a large number of new people even if events are allowed to go forward in the future.

Rodeo Update 5_21 (1)