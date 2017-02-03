Sophia New Accepted into the SD Middle School All State Band

PIERRE SD – Congratulations to Sophia New, 8th grade clarinetist from Georgia Morse Middle School, for her acceptance into South Dakota Middle School All State Band!

The Middle School All State Band is comprised of two auditioned groups, the Honor Band and Festival Band from middle schools all over the state. Sophia has been preparing since this summer for the audition, taking lessons with Ms. McKeithan and getting additional help from Mr. Vasilie. She had to prepare scales and two etudes for the taped audition. This is her second year in attendance.

The grand finale concert will be held in Huron, South Dakota on March 4 at 3:00pm at the High School. Tickets may be purchased on site starting at 1:45pm. (Courtesy Photo)