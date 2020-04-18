Somsen Retires from Baseball

UNDATED – After a seven-year minor league career that saw him pitch for eight teams, Yankton native and former South Dakota State pitching standout Lane Somsen has decided to retire from the game. Somsen pitched 2 1/3 innings for the Cincinatti Reds in Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees in 2016. The former Yankton High School and South Dakota State University standout was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2013 Draft. He then worked his way up the organizational ladder to his brief time in the major leagues. Somsen pitched for two minor league teams in 2017, but was plagued with injuries each of the past two seasons. Somsen said he decided to retire from the game during this past off season.