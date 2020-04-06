Softball Seasons Still on Hold in Pierre and South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – According to the USA Softball South Dakota website, the Pierre Women’s Slowpitch Softball League and the Yankton Co-Ed Leagues are the only leagues so far in South Dakota to cancel at least a portion of it’s season due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic. The Pierre Women’s Slowpitch League has cancelled the first half of it’s league season so far and is waiting on whether or not any of the season can be salvaged. The Pierre Men’s Slowpitch is still in a wait and see posture on the season. The Oahe Fastpitch JO Softball League for youth girls is still scheduled for a May 18th starting date and the group extended their signup time for players in the league until this Friday (April 10). USA Softball SD says that as of now, all State tournament dates are still on as scheduled for both youth and adults. USA Softball SD is also watching the surrounding associations in other states to see what they are doing. Minnesota has canceled many things into May. They have events that are reschuldling into July and later. North Dakota is also in the May delay mode at this time, as seems to be a common theme throughout the USA. But all associations are planning on a season.