Sodbusters Top Trappers With Late Rally

PIERRE – After the Pierre Trappers scored five eight-inning runs to beat Hastings in the home opener Friday, the visiting Sodbusters rallied for four in the eighth Saturday and defeated the Trappers 6-4 at Hyde Stadium.

Pierre scored all their runs in the fifth on an error, a two-run homer by Cooper McMurray and an RBI double by Tavian Josenberger. Then, in the visting eighth with the Trappers up 4-1, three straight Hastings batters were walked with the bases loaded before the go-ahead run scored on a passed ball. Jake Leger gave up all four runs and took the loss in relief.

The Trappers are 4-5 and will host Hastings in the rubber game of the series at Hyde Stadium Sunday at 2:05.

Trappers Schedule and Results