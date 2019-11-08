SoDak 16 Volleyball Pairings for Class A and B Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association has released the SoDak 16 game line up for Class A and B Volleyball on Tuesday night of next week. Seed, Team, Location and approximate starting time listed (All Times Central Standard Times)

Class A

1 Miller vs. 16 Sioux Valley at Huron Arena 7:30 pm

2 Dakota Valley vs. 15 Mobridge-Pollock at Madison High School 6:00 pm

3 Hill City vs. 14 Elk Point Jefferson at Pierre Riggs High School 5:30 pm

4 McCook Central-Montrose vs. 13 Garretson at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School 7:30 pm

5 Winner vs. 12 Hamlin at Parkston 7:00 pm

6 Rapid City Christian vs. 11 Madison at Pierre Riggs High School 7:00 pm

7 Pine Ridge vs. 10 Groton Area at Parkview Gym in Ft. Pierre 6:00 pm

8 Sioux Falls Christian vs. 9 Aberdeen Roncalli at Watertown Civic Arena 7:00 pm

Class B

1 Northwestern vs. 16 Lemmon-McIntosh at Gettysburg High School 7:00 pm

2 Chester Area vs. 15 Avon at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School 6:00 pm

3 Ethan vs. 14 Estelline-Hendricks at Harrisburg High School 7:00 pm

4 Faith vs. 13 White River at Philip High School 7:00 pm

5 Warner vs. 12 Freeman at Huron Arena 6:00 pm

6 Kadoka Area vs. 11 Bridgewater-Emery at Chamberlain Armory 7:30 pm

7 Burke vs. 10 Ipswich at Chamberlain Armory 6:00 pm

8 Castlewood vs. 9 Faulkton Area at James Valley Christian High School in Huron 7:00 pm

