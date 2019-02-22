SoDak 16 Class B Pairings Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pairings for the Class B girls SoDak 16 playoffs are set. Games will be played on Thursday night at various sites throughout South Dakota. Ethan is the overall top seed in the playoffs. Here are the pairings.

1 Ethan vs. 16 Dupree at 6 pm at Huron Arena: 2 Faith vs. 15 Waverly South Shore at 7 pm at Gettysburg. 3 DeSmet vs.14 Sanborn Central Woonsocket at 7:30 pm at Huron Arena. 4 Corsica Stickney vs. 13 Castlewood at 6:30 pm at Mitchell Corn Palace. 5 Warner vs. 12 Faulkton at 7:30 pm at JVC in Huron. 6 Freeman vs. 11 Avon at 8 pm at Mitchell Corn Palace. 7 Ipswich vs. 10 Bridgewater Emery at 6 pm at JVC in Huron and 8 New Underwood vs 9 White River at 6 pm mountain time in Philip. The 8 winners of the SoDak 16 qualify for the Girls State Class B Basketball Tournament.