SoDAk 16 Class B Girls Matchups Set

PIERRE, S.D. – Highmore Harrold is the 16th seed and will play top seed Corsica Stickney Thursday at 7:30 pm at the Mitchell Corn Palace for a berth in the State Class B Girls Basketball tournament. Number 7 DeSmet will face 10th seed White River at 6 pm in the Corn Palace. Here are the parings for the SoDak 16 with all games set for Thursday night. The 8 winners will advance to the State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Spearfish March March 12th through the 14th.

#1 Corscia Stickney vs. #16 Highmore-Harrold 7:30 pm Mitchell Corn Palace

#2 Ethan vs. #15 Waverly South Shore 7:30 pm Huron Arena

#3 Faith vs. #14 Kimball White Lake 7:00 pm Fort Pierre

#4 Faulkton Area vs. #13 Newell 5:30 pm Fort Pierre

#5 Howard vs. #12 Viborg0Hurley 7:00 pm Madison

#6 Langford Area vs. #11 Irene-Wakonda 6:00 pm Huron Arena

#7 DeSmet vs. #10 White River 6:00 pm Mitchell Corn Palace

#8 Castlewood vs. # 9 New Underwood 6:00 pm Gettysburg