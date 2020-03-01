Sunday, March 1, 2020
SoDAk 16 Class B Girls Matchups Set

rodfisher

PIERRE, S.D. – Highmore Harrold is the 16th seed and will play top seed Corsica Stickney Thursday at 7:30 pm at the Mitchell Corn Palace for a berth in the State Class B Girls Basketball tournament.  Number 7 DeSmet will face 10th seed White River at 6 pm in the Corn Palace.  Here are the parings for the SoDak 16 with all games set for Thursday night.  The 8 winners will advance to the State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Spearfish March March 12th through the 14th.

#1 Corscia Stickney vs. #16 Highmore-Harrold        7:30 pm            Mitchell Corn Palace

#2 Ethan vs. #15 Waverly South Shore                       7:30 pm            Huron Arena

#3 Faith vs. #14 Kimball White Lake                          7:00 pm            Fort Pierre

#4 Faulkton Area vs. #13 Newell                                  5:30 pm            Fort Pierre

#5 Howard vs. #12 Viborg0Hurley                              7:00 pm            Madison

#6 Langford Area vs. #11 Irene-Wakonda                  6:00 pm           Huron Arena

#7 DeSmet vs. #10 White River                                    6:00 pm           Mitchell Corn Palace

#8 Castlewood vs. # 9 New Underwood                     6:00 pm           Gettysburg