SoDak 16 Class AA Volleyball Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – The Class AA SoDak 16 High School Volleyball Pairings have been released by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. Games will be played Thursday night at the sight of the highest seed with the 8 winners advancing to the State High School Volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls November 15-16-17.

# 16 Sturgis at #1 Rapid City Stevens

# 15 Spearfish at # 2 Sioux Falls Washington

# 14 Sioux Falls Lincoln at # 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman

# 13 Harrisburg at # 4 Watertown

# 12 Brandon Valley at # 5 Huron

# 11 Pierre at # 6 Mitchell

# 10 Rapid City Central at # 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt

# 9 Brookings at # 8 Aberdeen Central

Starting times for the games will be determined on Monday by the schools involved.