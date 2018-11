SoDak 16 Class A and B Volleyball Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – Here are the Pairings for the Class A and B SoDak 16 Volleyball matchups scheduled to be played Tuesday of next week.

Class A

#1 Miller vs. #16 Chamberlain

#2 McCook Central-Montrose vs. #15 Dakota Valley

# 3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. # 14 Hamlin

# 4 Winner vs. #13 Pine Ridge

# 5 St. Thomas More vs. #12 Rapid City Christian

# 6 Elk Point Jefferson vs. # 11 Dell Rapids

# 7 Parker vs. # 10 Madison

# 8 Groton Area vs. # 9 Aberdeen Roncalli

Class B

# 1 Northwestern vs. # 16 Harding County

# 2 Warner vs. # 15 Freeman

# 3 Chester Area vs. # 14 Sully Buttes

# 4 Faith vs. # 13 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan

# 5 Kadoka Area vs. # 12 Kimball-White Lake

# 6 Faulkton Area vs. # 11 Deubrook Area

# 7 Philip vs. # 10 Burke

# 8 Ethan vs. # 9 Arlington