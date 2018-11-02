Sobriety Checkpoints Scheduled for November

A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints have been scheduled statewide for November by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The checkpoints are designed to discourage motorists from drinking and then driving.

Checkpoints will be held in 18 counties. They are: Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Hamlin, Hughes, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, Sanborn, Stanley, Tripp, Union and Yankton.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the Department of Public Safety.