Sobriety Checkpoints Being Conducted on Lower Brule and Crow Creek Reservations

Law enforcement agencies will be conducting sobriety check points on the Lower Brule and Crow Creek Indian Reservations through September.
Crow Creek Police Lt. Andrew Lepkowski, Jr. says the checkpoints help keep people safe.
Lepkowski says the sobriety checkpoints will be at random times in random locations.
For more information, call Lower Brule or Crow Creek law enforcement at 605.245.2351.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.