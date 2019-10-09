Snowstorm not expected to trigger snow alert in Pierre

With a winter storm approaching, the Pierre Street Department is getting ready clear the snow off the streets.

City Utilities director Brad Palmer says he doesn’t intend to declare a snow emergency for this storm.

People living in Pierre or anywhere in Hughes and Stanley Counties can sign up to have emergency snow alerts, power outage information and major public safety alerts sent directly to them via text message, email or landline through AlertSense.

During the sign-up process, people can choose to receive snow alerts or power outage information through email or text message. Significant public safety alerts can be received by email, text message or landline. Alerts are tied to the physical addresses entered on the AlertSense registration form.

People who sign up with AlertSense, can also opt to receive geographically relevant alerts from the National Weather Service. Participants have full control over their alert preferences and can change them at any time.

Those interested in receiving the notifications should visit public.alertsense.com to register.