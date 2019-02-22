Snow Alerts in effect in Fort Pierre and Pierre

The City of Fort Pierre is plowing streets. Since it has snowed at least 2 inches, Emergency Snow Routes are automatically in effect. Vehicles must be moved to avoid being ticketed.

The City of Pierre has also issued a Snow Alert.

The Snow Alert means the City will remove snow from Emergency Snow Routes after midnight tonight. Residents are required to remove vehicles from Emergency Snow Routes by midnight tonight. Vehicles remaining on Emergency Snow Routes after midnight are subject to ticketing and towing. The Snow Alert will remain in effect until the City lifts the declaration.

After snow has been removed from Emergency Snow Routes, plowing operations will move to non-emergency snow route streets. Residents can assist snow removal operations by utilizing off-street parking.

Click here for a map of Emergency Snow Routes.

To receive Snow Alert notifications via email or text message, register at public.alertsense.com.