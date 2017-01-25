Snow Alert for City of Pierre Lifted – 9 Vehicles ticketed and towed

PIERRE, S.D. – The City of Pierre has lifted the Snow Alert that was issued. Plowing of Emergency Snow Routes is complete and on-street parking on snow routes is permissible. City street crews are now focusing their operations on residential areas. Roads remain slippery. Please drive with caution. Pierre Police Captain Elton Blemaster reported 9 vehicles were ticketed and towed.

