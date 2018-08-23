Smithfield Foods’ Updated Statement Regarding Wastewater Discharge from Sioux Falls Facility
SMITHFIELD, Va., August 21, 2018 — Smithfield Foods, Inc. has corrected wastewater treatment operations at the
company’s facility in Sioux Falls and is back within the regulatory limits of its Surface Water Discharge Permit.
Smithfield takes environmental compliance very seriously and strives for 100% compliance, 100% of the time. There
was no risk to human health and no reports of impact to fish or other area wildlife.