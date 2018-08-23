Smithfield Foods’ Updated Statement Regarding Wastewater Discharge from Sioux Falls Facility

SMITHFIELD, Va., August 21, 2018 — Smithfield Foods, Inc. has corrected wastewater treatment operations at the

company’s facility in Sioux Falls and is back within the regulatory limits of its Surface Water Discharge Permit.

Smithfield takes environmental compliance very seriously and strives for 100% compliance, 100% of the time. There

was no risk to human health and no reports of impact to fish or other area wildlife.