Small businesses struggle amid COVID-19 pandemic

Businesses of all sizes are struggling to keep doors open, adjust services provided and pay their employees amid the continuing COVID-19 global pandemic.

Pierre attorney Lindsey Riter-Rapp is the National Federation of Independent Businesses State Director in South Dakota. She says the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and associated policy responses has negatively impacted 90% of small business owners.

Riter-Rapp says the small business community has done its part completing paperwork requesting financial assistance and submitting it to their banks. She says the federal government needs to get all small business owners the money they desperately need to keep their doors open.