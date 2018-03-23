Slowing Down Saves Lives

There were 13 more fatalities on South Dakota roads in 2017 than in 2016.
State Office of Highway Safety director Lee Axdahl says many of the 101 deaths could have been prevented if people had slowed down.
Axdahl says speed limits are the maximum speed allowed on a roadway, but you don’t have to drive that fast.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.