Slow growth likely continues in rural parts of 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The economy should continue growing slowly in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, but the most recent survey of bankers in the area doesn’t reflect all the recent tough trade talk.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says farmers are concerned that new tariffs could hurt exports at a time when their profits appeared lean, at best.

The overall index for rural parts of the region slipped to 56.1 in June from May’s 56.3, but it remained in positive territory over 50.

Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy in the months ahead, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.