Sloan Wins Pan American Wrestling Title

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — South Dakota State University wrestler Tanner Sloan’s debut in international competition was a successful one as he claimed the 97-kilogram championship Friday in the junior division of the Pan-American Championships. Sloan went undefeated in round-robin competition Friday winning 4 matches to claim the title. Wrestling as a member of the Jackrabbit Wrestling Club, Sloan was to have faced Juan Cantillo Torres of Panama in his final bout, but Cantillo Torres withdrew from the tournament due to injury, giving Sloan his final and decisive victory. With his first international title under his belt, Sloan moves on to represent the United States at the 2019 Junior World Championships Aug. 12-18 in Tallinn, Estonia.