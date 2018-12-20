Slaughter Transfers to USD Volleyball

VERMILLION, S.D. – A former South Dakota prep volleyball Player of the Year will be transferring to continue her collegiate career at South Dakota, Coach Leanne Williamson announced on Thursday. Sami Slaughter, the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Harrisburg High School to a state title, will be joining the Coyotes after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Nebraska. The 6-foot 1-inch Slaughter, who will enroll this spring, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is joining a Coyotes team fresh off the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance at the Division I level. Slaughter appeared in 10 matches this fall while totaling 25 kills and 11 digs as Nebraska reached the National Championship match.