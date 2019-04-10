SkyWest signs 10 year lease with Pierre Regional Airport

SkyWest has signed a 10 year lease agreement with the Pierre Regional Airport.

Airport manager Mike Isaacs told the city commission at last night’s (Tues.) meeting, SkyWest’s monthly terminal rental comes to about $5,000.

Isaacs says there are also some additional fees, which are typical in airport lease agreements.

SkyWest, flying as United Express, started commercial air service to Pierre last week (April 3).

The U.S. Dept. of Transportation selected SkyWest to provide Essential Air Service to Pierre and Watertown after commercial air service to both communities was abruptly halted. In January, California Pacific Airlines discontinued flights and announced it wouldn’t fulfill its federal EAS contract.

SkyWest will provide six weekly direct round-trip flights between Pierre and Denver and six weekly round-trip flights to Denver that will be shared with Watertown. SkyWest will fly as UnitedExpress. Travel plans can be made through United’s reservation system.

Customers may book flights at united.com, by calling United reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.864.8331) or by using the United app.