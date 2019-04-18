SkyWest: Flight experienced “possible” lightning strike while flying from Watertown to Pierre

A United Express flight to Denver may have been struck by lightning yesterday (Wed.) morning.

An email from the SkyWest Corporate Communications office says Flight 5139 experienced a possible lightning strike while en route from Watertown to Pierre.

Pierre Regional Airport manager Mike Isaacs says the flight landed safely in Pierre.

He says getting mechanics here quickly to fix the plane and having options to re-book passengers on other flights are examples of why area travlers can once again feel comfortable making arrangements to fly out of Pierre.

Both Pierre and Watertown had been without commercial air service since January when California Pacific Airlines suddenly discontinued flights. SkyWest, flying as United Express, began service earlier this month (April 3). Despite the down time, Isaacs is still confident the airport will surpass 10,000 enplanements this year and receive $1-million in federal Essential Air Service funding.

For those who may be curious as to whether or not the WWII B-25 Doolittle Raid bomber that stopped at the Pierre Regional Airport yesterday counts toward the 10,000 enplanements…..